A Bell County grand jury this week indicted two Killeen men on felony charges after police said they injured children during unrelated alleged incidents earlier this year.
Raymond J. Jacobs, 25, was indicted Wednesday on third-degree felony charges of assault of a family or household member by choking and reckless injury to a child.
In an unrelated case, Demaudre Kenyon Peel, 22, was indicted on a charge of reckless injury to a child.
Peel was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling $130,000 on the injury to a child charge and a third-degree felony charge of assault of a public servant. He was booked into jail on Sept. 14.
Jacobs was not listed in jail records.
Jacobs
On July 7, Killeen police responded to a domestic assault call at a residence. “Upon their arrival, the victim told officers that (Jacobs) came over to her residence the previous day and refused to leave,” according to the arrest affidavit. “He was still (at her residence) when she returned from work” the next day.
The victim told police that she ignored Jacobs and began to get her children ready to go to the store “when Jacobs became upset and pushed her onto the bed causing her body to strike one of the children’s face, busting the child’s lip and causing it to bleed,” police said.
Police said that he continued to beat the woman and “threw her into a closet where Jacobs squeezed the victim’s neck and throat, impeding her breathing until she lost consciousness and blacked out,” according to the affidavit.
Police said they observed injuries on the woman and the child, who was under the age of 14.
Peel
Killeen police on Sept. 12 were dispatched to a residence in response to a violent domestic incident. Officers arrived and spoke with Peel, who allegedly “told officers that he walked into a juvenile’s room, while the juvenile was sleeping, and began striking the juvenile about the face and body,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Police determined that the victim was under the age of 14, police said.
“Officers observed bruising and marks on (the victim’s) face and body,” according to the affidavit.
A detective said that Peel admitted to striking the juvenile, slamming him on the ground “and continuing the assault until it appeared (the victim) lost consciousness,” at which point Peel called 911, police said.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Lisa L. Plummer, AKA Lisa Emmons, AKA Lisa Jones, 40, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Jose Castaneda-Castaneda, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
Leiage L. Gage, 39, of Forest, Miss., on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Brandy J. Bennett, 17, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated robbery.
William A. Quick, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Leona M. Gilbert, AKA Leonna Gilbert, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Norman D. Vargo Jr., 49, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.