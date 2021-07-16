Two local men were indicted by a Bell County grand jury this week on felony burglary charges after unrelated alleged incidents.
Michael Terrance Kelker, 36, of Killeen was indicted on two felony charges of burglary of a building after police said he broke into separate stores in Harker Heights and Killeen in 2019.
In an unrelated case, Hector Armando Banegas Jr., 20, of Fort Hood was indicted on a felony charge of burglary with intent to commit assault after Killeen police said he forced his way into a woman’s home and beat her earlier this year.
Neither Kelker nor Banegas were listed in the Bell County Jail on Thursday.
Kelker
At around 4 a.m. on March 7, 2019, Heights police responded to an alarm that had sounded at a large store in the city. Inside, officers found glass cases had been broken into that had contained electronic items such as drones, cameras, GPS units, video game consoles and computers, according to the affidavit.
Meanwhile, an officer on patrol said he saw a “suspicious silver vehicle on Indian Oaks Drive at approximately 4:10 a.m.” He ran the license plate and determined Kelker to be the owner of the vehicle.
Police later obtained a search warrant for Kelker’s property, where they said they located some of the items that had been taken during the burglary, according to the affidavit.
Later that year, on Sept. 25, 2019, police responded to an alarm at another large store, this time in Killeen. Officers spoke with the store manager, who said that an alarm had been activated and he found that multiple items had been taken from the store, according to the arrest affidavit.
“Officers located evidence that showed the door had tripped the alarm after being opened from the inside, making officers believe that person had concealed themselves in the building and waiting until after the store was closed to commit the burglary,” police said.
Surveillance video allegedly depicted a tall man, wearing all gray, emerging around 9:47 p.m. to steal an Apple computer.
Police later located that computer at a pawn shop in Schertz, Texas, on Oct. 4, 2019. The pawn shop owner’s records indicated that Kelker was the person who pawned the item.
Banegas
On April 10, Killeen police were dispatched to an apartment in the 2800 block of O.W. Curry Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance.
“When police arrived, they heard a female voice telling someone, later determined to be the defendant, to leave,” according to the arrest affidavit.
That woman told police that Banegas came over to drop off their child when he forced his way into her apartment, ostensibly to confront her boyfriend. She said that Banegas assaulted her, causing bruising, and threatened her and her boyfriend with a knife.
Police said they observed injuries on the woman’s body consistent with her report and there was damage to the bedroom door consistent with being struck with a knife and kicked, according to the affidavit.
Banegas was on scene when police arrived and was arrested.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Misty D. Rich, 38, of Copperas Cove, on charges of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and credit card abuse.
Gabriel L. Jackson, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Jimmy Perez, 46, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Daniel R. Ortiz, 17, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Blaise A. Fletcher, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana 50 pounds or less but more than 5 pounds.
Mikael A. Sanchez, 24, of Pflugerville, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Joshua L. Hale, 35, of Ingram, on a charge of theft of property $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.
Sylvester Lewis, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of injury to an elderly individual.
Brandon L. Ward, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault.
Dejuan M. Young, 34, of Killeen, on charges of assault of a public servant and driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
Chanon J. Lacewell, 20, of Harker Heights, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Shemeka Johnson, 27, of Copperas Cove, on charges of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.