Two men were indicted by a Coryell County grand jury in late February after police said the men assaulted Copperas Cove Police Department officers during unrelated incidents.
Hector Joel Salinas, 22, and Nicholas David Threlkeld, 31, each were indicted on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a peace officer or judge.
Both Salinas and Threlkeld were being held in the Coryell County Jail as of Monday.
Salinas
At around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 16, Cove police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at an apartment in the 700 block of Constitution Court.
Upon arrival, officers noticed two windows broken on the second story of one of the apartment buildings and knocked on the door of that unit, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said that a man, who later was identified as Salinas, answered the door.
“When I explained that we were called out for yelling and screaming, he said no one was yelling or screaming,” according to the affidavit.
Salinas told police that his mother was the only other person at the residence and that everyone was OK. When one of the officers asked Salinas to step outside, Salinas allegedly tried to go back inside the apartment.
One of the officers then grabbed Salinas and pulled him out of the residence. At that point, police said that Salinas grabbed the face of one of the officers, causing an abrasion on the officer’s lip, according to the affidavit.
Police said that Salinas then punched the other officer in the eye. The officers responded by pepper-spraying Salinas.
“(Salinas) was still resisting but we were able to get him lowered to the ground and handcuffed,” according to the affidavit.
Threlkeld
Cove police on Dec. 31, 2021, at around 5:40 p.m., were dispatched to the 200 block of Chestnut Drive in response to a report of a domestic disturbance.
The officer arrived at the location and saw Threlkeld leaving the residence, according to the arrest affidavit.
“(Threlkeld) immediately became aggressive in his tone of voice,” police said. “I informed (Threlkeld) that I was dispatched there for an assault. At this point, (he) said he was about to assault me. I was trying to calm him down. This was not working.”
The officer said that Threlkeld approached him and that he pushed him away, but that Threlkeld then chest-bumped the officer, according to the affidavit.
Police said that Threlkeld then took off his belt and wrapped it around his hand. At that point, another officer arrived to assist and the first officer drew his Taser, which led to compliance from Threlkeld and he was placed in handcuffs.
“While escorting (Threlkeld) to my patrol unit, (he) was able to strike me in my abdomen with his elbow,” according to the affidavit.
Also indicted in February, in unrelated cases, were:
Jamie Luis Centeno, 44, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.
Michael Mosby, 55, on a charge of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.
John Lee Champion, 47, on a charge of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.
Ethan St. Cricq, 37, on two charges of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.
John Michael Horta, 36, on two charges of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams and a charge of possession of a controlled substance more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.
Charles Walter Ponder, 50, on a charge of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
Demarcus Antonio Hill, 35, on charges of robbery and assault of a family or household member by choking.
Demarco Jamar Heyward, 35, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Jesse James Jordan III, 38, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering or fabricating physical evidence.
Robert Lee Clark, 59, on a charge of possession of a prohibited item in a correctional facility.
Paul Ismael Perez Jr., 52, on charges of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Jason Everett McCarley, 47, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Jennifer Alicia St. Cricq, 39, on a charge of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.
Robert Lee Register Jr., 50, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.
Kevin Wesley Ramsey, 51, on a charge of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
Carlos Eugenio Serrano, 44, on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Brian Keith Hawkins, 62, on a charge of theft of property with previous convictions.
Danilla Diana Gutierrez, 26, on a charge of arson.
Jeramy Jay Petitt, 34, on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more.
