Two local men were indicted by a Bell County grand jury earlier this week after police said one of the men shot and killed a 52-year-old woman earlier this year and the other man attempted to cover up the crime.
Christin Lamar Weston, 18, of Killeen and Demario Jabar Moore II, 20, of Belton each were indicted on a first-degree felony charge of murder. Weston also was indicted on a state jail felony charge of possession of a prohibited weapon.
Both Weston and Moore were being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday. Weston’s bonds total $613,000, while Moore was held in lieu of a bond of $350,000.
Weston is accused of shooting and killing Yolanda N’Gaojia on March 22 at the Garden of Memories Cemetery on State Highway 195.
According to the arrest affidavit, witnesses reported that while they were visiting the cemetery, a vehicle stopped in the road and at least one person exited and began firing at them. N’Gaojia, who was one of the visitors at the cemetery, was struck by a bullet and died of the injury.
Detectives learned that another man was visiting the cemetery with the victim and was potentially the intended target of the shooting, according to the affidavit. Police said that man and Weston are associated with rival street gangs. The names of the gangs were not mentioned in the affidavit.
The day after the shooting, officers located a silver Mercedes abandoned in a field. The vehicle had apparent bullet holes to its exterior.
After the registered owner of the vehicle told the investigator that he sold the car to a family member, later identified as Moore, a search warrant for cell tower location data for both suspects’ phone numbers was obtained.
According the affidavit, the location data on the day of the shooting showed both men at their home addresses prior to the shooting. The phone of Moore then traveled to Weston’s home address and both phones began traveling in the direction of the cemetery. Following the shooting, both phones were shown moving away from the cemetery, eventually back to Weston’s residence, according to the affidavit.
Moore allegedly told police that Weston asked him for a ride to the cemetery to visit a grave and that he had no knowledge that Weston planned to shoot people. He allegedly admitted to officers that he abandoned the vehicle hoping that he would not be connected to the investigation.
Also indicted on wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Izell King II, 39, of Harker Heights, on two counts of injury to an elderly person.
Marco A. Gonzalez, 28, of Harker Heights, on one count of kidnapping and one count of unlawful restraint of a person younger than 17 years old.
Joshua M. Elliott, 40, of Harker Heights, on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Hugo P. Salazar, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Jeremy J. Tillis, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Cristian A. Martinez, 27, of Nolanville, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Dakota S. McCune, 24, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Dante J. Williams, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Samantha G. Young, 40, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Brandon L. Scammahorn, 36, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Kerry D. Estes, 33, of Belton, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Jerry Pickens, 48, of Belton, on a charge of burglary of a building.
Tory D. Hooker, 43, of Killeen, on charges of cruelty to a non-livestock animal and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony.
Michael M. Alice, 45, of Killeen, on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one charge of tampering or fabricating evidence.
Quiana K. Gray, 43, of Killeen, on a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intentional bodily injury.
Christopher J. Rivera, 40, of Cedar Creek, on two counts of indecency with a child by contact.
Manuel Sanchez Soto, 41, of Killeen, on one charge of indecency with a child by contact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.