Christin Lamar Weston

 Courtesy Photo

Two local men were indicted by a Bell County grand jury earlier this week after police said one of the men shot and killed a 52-year-old woman earlier this year and the other man attempted to cover up the crime.

Christin Lamar Weston, 18, of Killeen and Demario Jabar Moore II, 20, of Belton each were indicted on a first-degree felony charge of murder. Weston also was indicted on a state jail felony charge of possession of a prohibited weapon.

Demario Jabar Moore 
