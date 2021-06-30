Two men were indicted this month by a Coryell County grand jury after police said the men worked together to rob a convenience store in Copperas Cove earlier this year.
Michael Anthony Berhe, 26, and Bobby Joe Lewis, 39, were indicted in late June on charges of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.
Both Berhe and Lewis were listed in the Coryell County Jail this week. Berhe was being held in lieu of a bond of $109,000 while Lewis’s bonds total $170,000, according to jail records.
On April 1, Copperas Cove police responded to a convenience store in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190 in reference to an aggravated robbery that had occurred, according to the arrest affidavit.
There, police met with the clerk who said that a man wearing a hoodie and mask entered the store as she was preparing to mop and demanded money.
She told police that he had a “large pistol” in his hand, according to the affidavit. She gave the man around $400 from the register and he fled the store.
Cove police began investigating the allegation and said that the man and another man, in a gold-colored car, had allegedly been at the store earlier the same day of the alleged robbery and were “acting suspicious,” according to the affidavit.
Police also reviewed surveillance video from the store, which they said depicted the incident and the unusual pistol that was used.
“…The pistol held by the suspect appeared to be a large antique or black powder-style pistol and was very distinct in appearance,” police said. Two other officers “had recently made contact with a Black male subject at a gas station who was in possession of a black powder pistol.”
The detective reviewed the case file on that encounter that occurred on March 25. Police had responded to another gas station in the city after someone reported a man who was sitting in a gold car and holding a black powder pistol, according to the affidavit.
During that March 25 encounter, officers had identified that man and the owner of the gold car as Berhe.
On surveillance video from April 1, police said they observed Berhe’s distinctive gold car drive into the parking lot and then leave before returning, at which time a man police later identified as Berhe got out of the car and entered the store to commit the robbery, according to the affidavit.
Police said that Lewis was the getaway driver after Berhe committed the robbery.
Also indicted this month, in unrelated charges, were:
Seth Gabriel Dubois, 38, on one count of continuous sex abuse of a child under 14, one count of indecency with a child by sexual contact, and five counts of sexual assault of a child.
Eric Anthony Stoneburner, 45, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Derrick Kendall Hinojosa, 33, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
William Jerome Fulton, 36, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Patrick Neil Church, 51, on a charge of stalking.
Marion Jean Lackey, 63, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Brad William Vanormer, 42, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.
Gabriel Isaias Palacios-David, 23, on a charge of forgery.
Britani Reann Lewis, 22, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.
David Michael Galindo, 31, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.
Trisha Anna Brown, 35, on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.
Bobby Joe Waller, 59, on a charge of failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register.
Ryan Keith Cranford, 41, on a charge of failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register.
Timothy Eugene Jefferson, 32, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Julie Ann Hawkins, 40, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Nedius Andrew Huitt, 49, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.
Joe Hinojosa Rodriguez, 43, on a charge of interference with child custody.
Ryan Paul Calhoun, 32, on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Calvin Lee Jackson, 48, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Durrell Dion Jenkins, 35, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Jeremiah Paul Wilson, 21, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
