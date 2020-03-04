Two Killeen men were indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday on unrelated felony assault charges after police said they assaulted women by choking them last year.
Kenneth William Calhoun, 59, and Jalcoby Javon Jimerson, 23, each were indicted on separate charges of assault of a family or household member by strangulation, a third-degree felony.
Calhoun was listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday with a bond of $100,000. He was booked into jail on Feb. 26, jail records showed.
Jimerson also was listed in jail with bonds totaling $118,000 on the third-degree felony charge and three Class A misdemeanors: two charges of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and one charge of criminal mischief.
Jail records showed that Jimerson was booked into jail on Sept. 5, 2019.
Jimerson
On June 13, 2019, Killeen police were dispatched to the 3400 block of Victoria Circle regarding a disturbance report. Police found a woman who allegedly had been assaulted by Jimerson, according to the arrest affidavit.
“Witnesses saw the victim after the assault with scratches to her left cheek and swelling with patches of hair missing from both sides of her head,” police said.
The woman told police that Jimerson blocked the door when she tried to leave and then pinned her to the bed, where he began choking her, punching her and pulling out her hair, according to the affidavit. Police said that the assault ended when a witness from outside the room asked what was happening, and Jimerson took his bag and left.
Police said that Jimerson has two prior convictions for family violence in Texas, in 2016 and 2018, in addition to the two pending family violence cases.
Calhoun
Killeen police were dispatched on Dec. 29, 2019, to the 3000 block of Scottsdale Drive in reference to a violent domestic assault. There, officers met a woman who “appeared crying, distraught and bloodied,” according to the arrest affidavit.
She told police that a verbal altercation began between her and Calhoun and that when she threatened to call the police, he allegedly said, “I’m not going to jail; I’m going to hell and you’re going with me.”
She told police that Calhoun choked her until she lost consciousness. “When (she) woke up she was bleeding form the mouth and ears,” according to the affidavit. The woman told police that Calhoun prevented her from calling the police by taking her phone away and sleeping in front of her bedroom door so she could not leave.
The woman told police that he later fled the residence, taking a “samurai sword” with him.
Medical personnel later documented injuries to her eyes, lips, tongue and throat, police said.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Leonard Francis Penick III, 19, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
Matthew T. Pauu-Talaga, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
Alijah Iman Tarrant, 19, of Killeen, on a charge of deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm toward habitation, building or vehicle.
Allison Adams, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Jordan Smart, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Michael Dean Debose, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Terrence Lamar Jones, 35, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Jerry Dan Nichols, 55, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Marcus Jeremy Ryan, 29, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Isaac Cabrera Jr., 37, of Harker Heights, on a charge of sexual assault of a child.
