Two Bell County men were indicted this week on felony armed assault charges after police said that one of the men displayed a gun to threaten a victim and the other man shot at a car during an altercation in Harker Heights last year.
Jonathan David Burr, 22, of Killeen and Jose Luis Salazar, 36, of Harker Heights each were indicted on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Both Burr and Salazar were being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds of $100,000. Salazar also is facing a misdemeanor charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Heights police on Dec. 7, 2021, were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of West Mockingbird Lane in reference to a shots-fired call.
There, police made contact with a man who “was shaking and appeared to be scared,” according to the arrest affidavit. Police said that the man’s arm was swollen.
The man told police that Salazar brought another man — who later was identified by police as Burr — to his house.
“A physical fight ensued between Burr and (the victim) that ended when (the victim) went back into his home,” according to the affidavit. “Burr forced the door to (the victim’s) home open, came inside and threatened (the victim) by pointing a gun at him.”
Police said that a 14-year-old child was sitting on the couch and told police that he saw Burr point the firearm at the victim.
“Burr left and was driven away by Salazar,” according to the affidavit.
A witness told police that prior to leaving, Salazar shot and hit a car the witness was standing near.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Ryan L. Cope, 37, of Killeen, on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 400 grams or more and possession of marijuana 50 pounds or less but more than 5 pounds.
Demetric Shelvin, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 400 grams or more.
Corin Edwards, 22, of Missouri, on two counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals.
Imunique T. Brown, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Esequiel Morales Jr., 33, of Harker Heights, on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Robert E. Estevez, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Keyla M. Wade, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of injury to a child.
Isaiah D. Everett, 24, of Killeen, on charges of aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Elena Taulealea Tavai, 45, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Jorge Cuellar Martinez, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Montrelle D. Hodges, 33, of Temple, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault.
Myrtle A. Nevels, 58, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
