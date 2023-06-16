Two Texas men were indicted on felony-level theft charges after police said the men used money orders and cashier’s checks to steal thousands of dollars.
On Wednesday, a Bell County grand jury indicted Justin Brandon Candelas, 28, of Killeen, on a state jail felony charge of theft of property $2,500, or more but less than $30,000.
In an unrelated case, Davion Madison, 23, of Fort Worth, was indicted on a state jail felony charge of forgery in an amount of $2,500, or more but less than $30,000.
Candelas and Madison each were released from jail after posting bonds of $15,000, according to jail and court records.
CANDELAS
Killeen police began investigating Candelas last year after a man and woman reported that they had hired him to build them a home and then refused to refund their money when he was found not to be a qualified contractor.
“... In late 2022, (the victims) met with Candelas at their home in Killeen and hired him to build a home for them,” according to an arrest affidavit. “The suspect represented to (the victims) that he was a contractor capable of building new homes. (The victims) provided Candelas with a cashier’s check in the amount of $30,000, to be applied toward building materials and a cashier’s check in the amount of $1,676, to be paid to an engineer. (The victims) then learned that the bank providing the financing for the home would not approve (Candelas) to be the builder.”
The victims informed Candelas and requested a refund, minus the cost of materials that already had been purchased. The victims told police that they recovered approximately $9,500, in materials they were able to return for a refund.
“(The victims) continued to request (Candelas) to return their money, but the suspect never did and eventually stopped responding to (their) communications,” according to the affidavit. “As of Feb. 3, (he) had not paid any of the remaining balance, $20,500, to the victims.”
According to the Better Business Bureau, Candelas is listed as the principal of Centex Home Remodel, with an address of an apartment complex on Quail Circle in Killeen. He also is listed as a lifetime sex offender after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in 2017 in Belton, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Bell County court records show that Candelas was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication probation on Nov. 1, 2018, and was required to register as a sex offender.
MADISON
On April 7, 2022, a Harker Heights police officer responded to a convenience store in the city regarding a theft that allegedly had occurred the prior day.
“Upon arrival, the officer met with the manager, who stated that on April 6, 2022, Davion Madison, an employee, generated $5,000 in money orders and then gave them to an unknown man without (receiving) payment,” according to an arrest affidavit. “Madison is observed on video generating 10 separate money orders for $500, each, then a final money order for $2. Each money order charges the store a $1 fee. The unknown man then pays Madison $3 after Madison rings up only the $2 money order.”
When confronted by the owner and manager, Madison told them that the unknown man “is part of a group who has threatened Madison’s life if he were not to participate in the theft,” according to the affidavit.
However, police said that he did not appear to be under duress in the store’s surveillance video.
OTHER INDICTMENTS:
Tavenner A. Thomas, 32, of Holland, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Antonio J. Moore, 44, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Tanautica K. Coles, 21, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of EMS personnel.
Michael B. Beighle, 21, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Jakiya U. Oliver, 25, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Mechelle A. Johnson, 45, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Jennifer A. Belcher, 44, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Joseph A. Ramirez, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Tomy T. Washington, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Josue A. Camps, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Heidi McDowell, 47, of Salado, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old.
Allen J. Sistrunk, 52, of Killeen, on a charge of solicitation of prostitution with person under 18 years old.
Dexta R. Welton-Davis, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Deonte L. Pryor, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of injury to a child.
Pierre B. Chery, 24, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of assault of a peace officer.
Allen C. Burns, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of retaliation.
David A. Gardere, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of injury to a child.
