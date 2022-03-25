A Bell County grand jury this week indicted two men who allegedly shot and killed a 19-year-old man at a busy intersection in Harker Heights in January.
John Ricardo Scott Jr., 20, and Jamon Alexander Terry, 19, each were indicted on a first-degree felony charge of murder. Both men were being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds of $1 million.
Heights police said that on the afternoon of Jan. 17, Ty’Andre Gentle, 19, was fatally shot at the intersection of Central Texas Expressway and Indian Trail.
When Heights police responded to the scene, they found a vehicle stopped at a traffic signal with a male, who later was identified as Gentle, in the driver’s seat, according to the arrest affidavit.
“Officers observed damage to the vehicle consistent with bullet holes and the victim was obviously deceased from gunshot wounds,” police said.
Witnesses told officers that they saw two men — one with a handgun and one with a long gun — fire shots into the vehicle. Police located .223-caliber shell casings in the roadway.
Later in the investigation, Heights detectives interviewed another witness who said that Scott was driving the vehicle and another man known as “J Money” was a passenger.
“They pulled up to the intersection and the two males recognized the victim as someone they had issues with previously,” police said. The witness said both men opened fire on the vehicle, with Scott allegedly firing a handgun and “J Money” firing a rifle.
Police said that “J Money” was identified as Terry through a photo line-up of known associates of Scott.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated cases, were:
Ashley D. Hare, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
Jose M. Gonzalez Jr., 42, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana 50 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
Levi T. Howe, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Jacob Bauer, 19, of Killeen, on a charge of indecency with a child.
Marques D. Bell, 40, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault.
Issa Padilla AKA Issia Padilla, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Jimmy Perez, 47, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Christopher W. Cook III, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Edward P. Moton, 24, of Killeen, on one count of evading arrest resulting in death and one count of manslaughter.
Jerry D. Shelley, 39, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Kanethia Kelly, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Jamar M. Jones, 31, of Killeen, on charges of aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and evading arrest with a vehicle.
(1) comment
90 percent of the crimes are blks sad and embarrassing...how can we get any respect when we are problem in society
