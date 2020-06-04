A Bell County grand jury this week indicted two 21-year-old men on felony theft of firearm charges after police said they stole the weapons from the home of a man who had been murdered.
Jordan Henry Jessup, of Killeen, and Shane Michael Duncan, of Fort Hood, each were indicted on one charge of theft of a firearm.
Neither Jessup nor Duncan were listed in the Bell County Jail on Thursday.
Killeen police on Feb. 10 were called at around 9:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of Cedar Drive, where they found Teckla Domesca, 19, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the arrest affidavit.
A man who had been asleep at the residence told police that he and Domesca had several firearms in the residence but officers were not able to locate the revolver, a .22-caliber rifle and an M4-style rifle.
The next day, police made a traffic stop on a vehicle that police later determined was being driven by Duncan. Police said they located the three weapons in the vehicle, which were identified by the victim as his property.
Also on Feb. 11, at around 8:50 p.m., the Killeen Police Department SWAT team executed a search warrant at a motel in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway. The search warrant was signed earlier Tuesday evening by city Judge Mark Kimball, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police saw Jessup asleep in the room on the third floor of the hotel. A detective found two firearms with Jessup on the bed. One of them was a black, Glock 26 9mm with a clear, extended magazine.
The Glock was identified as property of Domesca.
Also indicted this week, in unrelated charges, were:
Susan Marie Whitehead, 63, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Tyler Emmanuel Stewart, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Irving Andres Fuentes, 32, of Killeen, on charges of assault of a public servant and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Christopher Scott Hopkins, 37, of Jonestown, Penn., on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Antonio Bernard Heath, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Emanuel Aaron Padilla, 39, of Killeen, on a charge of stalking.
Thaddeus Clemons, 21, of Elgin, on a charge of robbery.
Aaron Carter Lopez, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft.
Chris D. Langford, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a building.
James Butts, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Andrea Lynn Peterson, 41, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Louisa Hernandez, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of improper relationship between educator and student.
Lorenzo Maurice White, 34, of Killeen, on charges of failure to stop and render aid and reckless injury to a child.
