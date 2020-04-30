Two men pleaded not guilty to unrelated alleged felony offenses during their formal arraignment hearings this week.
Frank Darrell Keys, 30, of Austin pleaded not guilty to three felony charges after police said he attempted to run over two Killeen police officers earlier this year.
During a separate arraignment hearing, Cotillo Love White, 41, of Killeen pleaded not guilty to a third-degree felony family assault charge.
Keys was being held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $300,000 on two first-degree felony charges of aggravated assault against a public servant and one third-degree felony charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
White was listed in jail with bonds totaling $20,000 on charges of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions, a third-degree felony, and two other Class A misdemeanor family assault charges.
The arraignment hearings were heard remotely using livestreaming technology on Wednesday.
Judge John Guantt, who presides over the 27th Judicial District Court, Assistant District Attorney Dana Nelson, defense attorney Zach Boyd, and several court officials participated in the hearings.
The next step in the process is for pretrial hearings to be set.
Keys
Police said that Keys led police on a high-speed chase stretching from Williamson to Bell counties, ending in Killeen where Keys allegedly almost ran over two officers. On the afternoon of Jan. 7, Florence police received an alert from Williamson County deputies that a man driving a stolen black Jeep SUV was headed into Florence, according to the arrest affidavit.
Florence police pulled over the vehicle, but then the driver allegedly took off as police tried to surround the vehicle. Police later identified the driver as Keys.
Police said Keys reached speeds of 115 mph in the chase along State Highway 195 toward Killeen.
Killeen officers attempted to deploy a tire deflation device off an exit toward State Highway 201.
“Officers observed the vehicle swerve toward one officer almost striking (the officer), then continued northbound where the vehicle swerved back and forth striking another officer’s patrol vehicle,” according to the affidavit. “The officers stated that they were in fear for their lives when the vehicle swerved toward them.”
The Jeep eventually went through a backyard and damaged a fence on Gary Loop, police said.
The pursuit ended in Killeen where the driver came to a stop on Draco Drive, exiting the vehicle and fleeing on foot.
Killeen police later apprehended Keys.
White
Gauntt explained to White that if found guilty, White is facing a range of punishment of 25 years to life because of prior felony convictions that enhanced the possible range of punishment to that of a first-degree felony instead of the usual range of a third-degree felony, which is 2-10 years in prison.
Police said that on Jan. 10, White caused bodily injury to a woman by striking her with his hand and with a cell phone. No arrest affidavit was available for the charge.
According to the March 25 indictment, White has two prior misdemeanor convictions in Bell County courts for assault with bodily injury on a family member in 2012 and 2014. Those charges enhanced the third family assault charge to a third-degree felony.
White also has two prior felony convictions, one for possession of cocaine in 1998 and possession of a firearm by a felon in 2006, which enhanced the range of punishment available to the judge if White were to be found guilty.
