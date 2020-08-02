Two men were sentenced earlier this week in a Bell County court after pleading guilty to unrelated felony charges of sexual assault of a child.
Dylan Rosario Lucas, 22, of Dayton, Ohio, was sentenced to ten years of deferred adjudication probation on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child. He pleaded guilty on May 21 and on Thursday was sentenced by Judge Paul LePak during a remote hearing in the 264th Judicial District Court.
Lucas, an ex-soldier who was stationed at Fort Polk in Louisiana, was indicted on Aug. 21, 2019. He is no longer in the Army, according to court discussions on Thursday.
A co-defendant in the case, Jesse Jeremiah Thorburn, 21, of Leesville, La., was arrested later for the same incident. He was booked into jail on Jan. 10 and was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday in lieu of bonds totaling $200,000.
Thorburn has a plea hearing set on Aug. 13. He is charged with sexual assault of a child and sexual performance of a child, a third-degree felony.
The 16-year-old victim reported to Killeen police that Lucas sexually assaulted her on Dec. 14, 2018, at a Killeen hotel. The detective said he “reviewed a cell phone video showing Lucas having sex with (the victim),” according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said that Thorburn was the person holding that cellphone, and that he also had sex with the girl.
In the same court on Thursday, Davon Goss, 20, of Harker Heights pleaded guilty and then was sentenced to five years in prison with credit for time served on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
He was listed in the Bell County Jail with no bond on Friday. He was booked into jail on Dec. 18, 2019, and was indicted on Jan. 29.
Both men will have to register as sex offenders.
Lucas
No plea bargain had been reached in Lucas’s case, which meant he faced a sentencing range of 2-20 years in prison.
The state’s prosecutor argued for 10 years in prison while Lucas’s defense attorney said his client should get deferred adjudication probation.
Kyle Watkins said that Lucas would live with family in Ohio and would work as a welder.
“The state has the pound of flesh that it needs: He’s been in jail for over a year and will be a sex offender for the rest of his life,” Watkins said. “He understands the requirements and he’s ready to walk the line...She consented, even though you can’t consent at 16. He thought he was in a dating relationship.”
Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan disagreed: “This is a prison case.”
“This is not a simple case of a little bit older boyfriend,” she said. “He had to seek out the opportunity to find her. He had to go looking for her, to drive hundreds of miles (from Louisiana) and rent a hotel room to sexually assault a 16-year-old girl. This court can see what this victim has gone through and she deserves to have justice.”
Goss
LePak followed a plea bargain in this case.
“The victim’s mother has been informed of the terms of the plea bargain and she is in agreement,” Morgan said.
LePak also considered a victim impact statement but no testimony was offered.
On Sept. 19, 2019, Heights police were dispatched to a middle school regarding a call about a sexual assault of a child.
“Officers spoke with a child, who was under the age of 14, who stated that she had been dating a boy that she believed to be another middle school student from another school,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The girl’s mother told police that she had spoken with her daughter, who said that a sexual act had occurred at a park in Heights. Police used messages between the girl and the man to identify the male as Goss, who was 19 at the time.
Police spoke with Goss at his home, with his mother present for most of the interview, until Goss asked to be left alone with the detective to speak.
“Though Goss first denied even knowing (the victim), he eventually admitted to (the sexual assault),” police said.
