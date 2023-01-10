Two Killeen men were sentenced last week for a total of four felony charges after unrelated incidents in the city in 2021.
On Wednesday in the 27th Judicial District Court, Joseph Gray III, 51, was sentenced by Judge John Gauntt to a term of five years of deferred adjudication probation on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence, according to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, on Monday.
Gray already had pleaded guilty on Nov. 3, 2022, to both charges. He was booked into the Bell County Jail on Nov. 19, 2021 and was being held on Friday with no bond listed.
In an unrelated case that was decided in the same court on Thursday, a 31-year-old man was sentenced to six years of deferred probation on two felony charges, according to the district attorney’s office.
Michael Dwayne Brooks was indicted on Feb. 2, 2022, on third-degree felony charges of assault of a public servant and harassment of a public servant. He pleaded guilty to the charges on Oct. 18, 2022, according to Bell County court records.
GRAY
On Nov. 17, 2021, Killeen police responded to a report of a disturbance involving a firearm.
Upon arrival, an officer met with a man who said that “an unknown male pointed a firearm at him,” according to an arrest affidavit.
A second witness confirmed the first witness’s account and identified the suspect as Gray, police said.
The first witness “indicated a male drove by in another vehicle, stopped the car, retrieved a rifle from the trunk and pointed it at him” as he was in his vehicle with the second witness.
“(The first witness) stated the male told the (second witness) to get in the truck,” according to the affidavit.
Police located a shotgun in a nearby dumpster following the incident. Gray admitted he put the firearm in the dumpster, according to the affidavit.
BROOKS
On Nov. 8, 2021, Brooks was arrested and transported to the Killeen City Jail after being accused of disorderly conduct, according to an arrest affidavit.
“On the way to the jail, Brooks repeatedly kicked both rear passenger doors of the patrol vehicle,” police said.
Brooks arrived at the jail and was being placed into a restraint chair when police said he began “yelling derogatory slurs at jail staff and officers,” according to the affidavit.
Police said that he spit twice at one jailer and attempted to bite a KPD officer.
