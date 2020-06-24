Two men were sentenced this week in separate Bell County courts on unrelated child sex felony charges that stemmed from Killeen cases.
After hearing testimony from the mother of the victim and arguments from attorneys, Judge Fancy Jezek on Tuesday sentenced Vincent Lee Hedrick, of Catawba, North Carolina, to six years in prison with credit for time served.
Hedrick, 27, was listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday with no bond on the second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by contact. It was his first criminal conviction, according to remote court discussions in the 426th Judicial District Court on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, as part of a plea arrangement, Judge John Gauntt sentenced Jabal Japhet Rodriguez, 33, of Killeen to two years in prison for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl multiple times in 2018. He already has served most of that time because he was booked into the Bell County Jail on June 30, 2018.
Rodriguez was listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday.
The case was heard remotely in the 27th Judicial District Court.
Indecency with a child is among the offenses listed in Chapter 62 of the Texas Penal Code that require a person to register as a sex offender.
Hedrick
During arguments, Hedrick’s defense attorney, Billy Ray Hall, argued for deferred adjudication probation with treatment and strict conditions.
“Everyone that you sentence has done something wrong, but he has no criminal record and he’s open to rehabilitation,” Hall said to the judge. “He’s dealt with depression and anxiety for some time. He’s had 279 days in the Bell County Jail to think over his life.”
Assistant District Attorney Anne Jackson said that Hedrick deserved at least eight years in prison, in part because he faced another allegation of sexual molestation of the same girl while the family lived in North Carolina but authorities there decided not to press charges.
“The (victim’s) mother is not comfortable with him having the opportunity to be around other children” if given deferred adjudication probation. “The first time was not enough to scare him and he did it again. It’s affected (the girl’s) life in a profound way because what he chose to do with her trust changed the trajectory of her life. This should be taken seriously.”
The victim’s mother testified that her daughter will be in counseling for the foreseeable future.
Hedrick was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 2016 after being diagnosed with asthma, according to testimony on Tuesday. It was the military that brought him from North Carolina to Killeen.
On April 3, 2019, Killeen police took a report from a woman who said that Hedrick had molested a girl who was under 14 years old, according to the arrest affidavit. The girl said the incident happened the day before.
Rodriguez
The original charge facing Rodriguez was aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony punishable by five to 99 years, or life in prison, according to the Texas Penal Code. On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of indecency with a child by contact, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison.
The state’s prosecutor said that a victim impact statement and a protective order soon will be filed with the court.
Killeen police on March 23, 2018, met a woman at the police station who said that her daughter reported the incidents to her, according to the arrest affidavit. The woman told police that she confronted Rodriguez and that he had “asked for forgiveness.”
The girl and her mother lived at Rodriguez’s residence when the incidents happened.
