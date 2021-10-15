A Bell County grand jury this week indicted two people on unrelated felony charges after alleged strangulation assaults in Harker Heights and Killeen.
Alexi Morgan Lowe, 20, of Killeen and Devin Benjamin Harris, 20, of Fort Hood, each were indicted on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a family or household member by strangulation or choking.
Harris was being held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a bond of $50,000.
Bell County court records show that Lowe was released from jail after posting a commercial bond of $50,000.
Lowe
Killeen police on June 11 were dispatched to a report of a violent domestic disturbance in the 600 block of Raymond Street. There, officers met with a woman who said that her roommate, “Alexis,” had “hit and choked her immediately prior to her calling 911,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The woman told police that the altercation had started on the night of June 10, when “Alexis said she was going to beat (the victim) up while she slept,” police said. The woman said “that she did not feel safe sleeping in the house, so she and her friend slept in the vehicle parked outside.”
The woman told police that on June 11 she went inside the house and was walking toward her room when (Lowe) allegedly “slapped (her) with an open hand, knocking her glasses off her face and causing pain,” according to the affidavit. “As she bent down to pick up her glasses, Alexis grabbed her and pushed her onto the couch ... then used both hands to place pressure around (the victim’s) neck so that she could not breathe.”
The woman told police that the assault ended when a friend “grabbed Alexis’s” hands and forcefully removed them from (the victim’s) neck,” police said. “Once 911 was called, Alexis left the scene.”
Police observed red marks, scratches and red welts on the woman’s neck, according to the affidavit.
The woman did not know the last name of her roommate, but police used a utility bill and other records to identify Alexi Lowe as the suspect in the assault.
Harris
On July 18, Heights police responded to the 300 block of Jeff Gordon Drive after a report of an assault. There, officers met with a woman who said that she had been in a vehicle with Harris when he received a phone call from an unknown woman, according to the arrest affidavit.
“During that call, the unknown female told the suspect that the victim had been cheating on him,” police said. “The suspect became angry at the victim.”
Police said that Harris punched and spit on her before allegedly grabbing her by the hair and choking her. “He then pressed his forearm against her throat and pushed her into the headrest until her breathing was restricted,” according to the affidavit. “The suspect stopped trying to strangle (the victim) and struck her repeatedly. The suspect threatened to kill the victim and leave her by the side of the road.”
Harris also is facing two Class A misdemeanor charges, terroristic threat and interference with an emergency call, related to the same alleged incident.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Travis Foy, 51, of Harker Heights, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Denise M. Montalvo, 43, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Gregory Leachman III, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary with intent to commit assault.
Briand J. Johnson, 30, of Houston, on a charge of burglary with intent to commit assault.
Sergio A. Sierra, 27, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more.
