A man and woman who were indicted on unrelated felony charges in January each had not-guilty pleas entered with the courts as of Friday.
Bryan Jamal Dunn, 25, remained in the Bell County Jail on Friday in lieu of a bond of $1 million on the first-degree felony charge of murder after police said he shot and killed a 48-year-old man in Killeen last October.
Dunn’s defense attorney filed a waiver of the formal arraignment that was scheduled for Friday, according to the 264th Judicial District Court coordinator’s office.
Defense attorneys routinely file such waivers for their clients.
The court then enters a not-guilty plea.
Dunn now has a pretrial hearing scheduled for March 27.
He was arrested after police said he shot Luis Eddie Cosme at Cosme’s Killeen home on Oct. 30, 2019, allegedly after an argument about a woman.
Dunn was booked into jail on Nov. 1, 2019 and indicted on Jan. 22.
In an unrelated case, the defense attorney for Desha Lasha Williams, 29, of Killeen, on Friday waived the formal arraignment for his client, according to the 426th Judicial District Court coordinator’s office.
She now has a pretrial hearing scheduled for March 20.
Williams was not listed in the Bell County Jail on Friday after she was approved for a personal recognizance bond, according to court and jail records.
Williams was indicted on Jan. 22 on a charge of intentional injury to a child after police said she beat a 5-year-old boy last year.
On March 8, 2019, Killeen police responded to an elementary school where they met with a Killeen ISD officer. The Killeen ISD officer showed the Killeen police officer photos of a 5-year-old boy with injuries to his back and buttocks, according to the arrest affidavit.
The officer said he “observed loop pattern injuries and redness covering most of his buttocks.”
Williams admitted that she “whipped” the boy the previous night because of his behavior, according to the affidavit.
