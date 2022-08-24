Two Killeen men were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in armed robberies in Killeen, according to a new release from the United States Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Texas.
Roosevelt Jones IV, 26, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay $12,026 in restitution and Christopher Teon Fults, 29, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $9,356 in restitution, the release said.
According to court documents, from November 2017 through January 2018, Jones and Fultz robbed five area merchants at gun point. Jones was also charged with armed robbery of another merchant in February 2018.
On Sept. 7, 2021, Jones and Fults both pleaded guilty to one count of interference with commerce by robbery and both have remained in federal custody since their arrests in October 2019, the news release said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Gloff prosecuted the case.
“Those who perpetrate violence among us forfeit their freedom,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff in the release. “The sentences of Mr. Jones and Mr. Fults are entirely appropriate given their crimes and the harm to their victims. I commend our law enforcement partners for their hard work and dedication to community safety.”
The FBI Central Texas Violent Crimes Task Force, with valuable assistance from the Temple Police Department and the Killeen Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit, investigated the case.
“Today’s sentencing sends a clear message that the FBI is committed to working with our local law enforcement partners to reduce violent crime and ensure every person has the opportunity to live and work in a safe community,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Oliver E. Rich Jr., San Antonio Division.
According to the news release, this case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.