Two Killeen men were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in armed robberies in Killeen, according to a new release from the United States Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Texas.

Roosevelt Jones IV, 26, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay $12,026 in restitution and Christopher Teon Fults, 29, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $9,356 in restitution, the release said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.