Two child sexual assault cases will be heard by juries in separate Bell County courtrooms this week.
On Monday, jury selection began in the 27th Judicial District Court in the case of a Killeen man accused of two felony charges, according to the court coordinator’s office. Travarius Leon Dent, 41, was indicted on May 23, 2018, on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child and a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by contact.
He has been held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $250,000, since his indictment, jail records show.
Down the hallway at the Bell County Justice Center, a separate trial began in the case of Jesse James Woods, 62. Jury selection began on Monday in the 426th Judicial District Court, according to the district attorney’s office.
Woods, of Killeen was indicted on Aug. 8, 2018, on a charge of sexual assault of a child under the age of 17. Woods has been held in jail since June 7, 2018, in lieu of a bond of $150,000, on the second-degree felony charge.
Dent
Dent is accused of sexually abusing a girl for four or five years, beginning when the girl was less than 10 years old, according to police.
One of the alleged incidents happened in 2012 when the victim’s mother was at the hospital having a baby, according to the arrest affidavit.
Dent is accused of inappropriately touching the girl at least every other day “until she told her mother in February (of 2018),” the affidavit states.
The girl later gave her account at the Children’s Advocacy Center.
Woods
On May 17, 2017, Killeen police were dispatched to a local middle school in reference to a sexual assault allegation. There, officers met with the assistant principal, who told them that a student had come into her office to report a sexual assault, according to the arrest affidavit.
The student told an officer “…that a neighbor, who she knows as Jesse Woods, had touched her inappropriately,” police said. “The victim was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center and reported that she had sexual contact with the suspect and that the location of the assault was the suspect’s house in Killeen. The date of the assault was on or about May 1, 2017.”
