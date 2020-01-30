Two people are suspected of debit card abuse at Walmart in Copperas Cove, according to the Copperas Cove Police Department Facebook page. They left the Walmart in a Ford Expedition.
Anyone with information should call police at 254-547-8222 Ext. 6894.
