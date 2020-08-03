Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to vandalism of two churches in Gatesville, police said.
Gatesville Police Department arrested a 15-year-old male juvenile connected with the incident involving both churches in Gatesville and later obtained an arrest warrant for Nickolas Harborth, 19, of Gatesville who was later arrested on the outstanding warrant and transported to Coryell County Jail.
On Wednesday, Gatesville police responded to a report of vandalism at the Mount Calvary Church of God on the 100 block of North 12th Street.
Officers learned that sometime from the evening of Tuesday to the morning of Wednesday, someone spray painted derogatory remarks to include a pentagram and the “Circle A” which is a symbol of anarchy on the face of the church.
In addition to spray painting the church face, someone also threw a rock through a window of the Sweet Home Baptist Church, across the street.
Both subjects were charged with criminal mischief over $750 to a place of worship with bias and/or prejudice, a third-degree felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.