Two teenagers were shot through the window of a Killeen home Sunday evening.
Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Zephyr Road at 11:28 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shots-fired disturbance, according to KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
“Upon the officers’ arrival, they located two males, 15 years old and 13 years old, with non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot,” Miramontez said. “Officers were told that the two victims were inside the residence when an unknown person(s) discharged a firearm towards the window of the residence, striking both males.”
Police said the 15-year-old boy was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple and the 13-year-old boy was transported to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple.
KPD is asking anyone who may have any information about this shooting investigation to contact the department at 254-501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526T-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.