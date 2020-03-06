Two teenagers have been arrested by the Killeen Police Department for suspected aggravated robbery, according to a news release from the police department.
Jason Lomas Jr., 17, and Jordan Xavier Bennett, 17, were arrested on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. Lomas was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke and his bond is set at $100,000. He is currently in the Bell County Jail. Bennett was arrested in Marble Falls and is currently in the Burnet County Jail, according to the release.
On Feb. 23, officers with the department went to the 1400 block of Stephen Street in reference to an aggravated robbery.
The initial investigation showed that two male suspects entered the home through an open bedroom window. There were three people in the house at the time: a 72-year-old male, a 74-year-old female and a 16-year-old male, according to the release.
When confronted, one of the suspects struck the 72-year-old male resident in the head with a handgun. The suspects held the three residents at gunpoint as they stole electronics and money. They also stole the owner’s vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.