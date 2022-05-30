Two teenagers were injured -- one seriously -- in a Harker Heights shooting early Monday morning, police said.
Harker Heights Police Department officers responded to the scene of a shooting at 1:37 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Edwards Drive, according to a news release Monday.
"There were several callers reporting a disturbance involving gunshots in the parking lot," the news release stated.
"Later, Harker Heights officers were notified of two gunshot victims at Seton Hospital in Harker Heights."
Police said a 19-year-old male victim was treated for his gunshot wound and was subsequently released from Seton Medical Center Harker Heights. A 17-year-old male victim was transported by helicopter to an undisclosed area hospital where he is listed in critical condition, according to police.
"Detectives with the Harker Heights Criminal Investigations Division are asking anyone who may have any information regarding this offense to contact the Harker Heights Police Department at 254-953-5400 # 1," police said. "The investigation is ongoing and there is no other information at this time."
