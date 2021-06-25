Two Texas men, including an ex-Fort Hood soldier, were indicted earlier this week by a Bell County grand jury after unrelated child sex accusations.
Ex-Fort Hood soldier Christopher Rushing, 42, of Livingston, Texas, was arrested in May after an alleged victim reported that he had sexually assaulted her in 2015 in Harker Heights. A grand jury returned a five-count indictment against Rushing, including three counts of indecency with a child and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
He was not listed in custody after he bonded out of the Polk County Jail in Livingston. The Herald requested a mugshot photo of Rushing from the Polk County Jail, but jail officials have not responded.
Johnithan Dean Williams, 33, of Killeen was indicted on a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact. He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of a bond of $100,000.
Rushing
Heights police began investigating Rushing after a girl told a forensic interviewer on March 4 that he had “touched her on multiple occasions inappropriately when she was 5 or 6 years old,” according to the arrest affidavit. “She stated the abuse started after he returned from a deployment and happened in her bedroom and her mother’s bedroom.”
The incidents allegedly occurred more than six years ago, from February or March to September of 2015, police said.
The girl told police that he had “threatened to kill her mother if she told. She was concerned about her safety and her mother’s safety because she knew (Rushing) had guns.”
He is no longer in the Army, according to Fort Hood media relations.
Williams
Killeen police began investigating Johnithan Dean Williams after a teenage girl reported to police in Navarro County that Williams, who was described by the victim as a family friend, had molested her while living in the city.
A Killeen detective watched a forensic interview that took place on Jan. 19 in which the girl said that she was in sixth grade when the molestation had occurred, according to the arrest affidavit.
The incident allegedly occurred at a residence in the 100 block of West Orion Drive in Killeen. Police began investigating after the girl made an outcry to her mother, police said.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Ramona Cofield, 43, of Harker Heights, on one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of tampering with evidence.
Stanley W. Dunn, 50, of Harker Heights, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Johnny R. Acevedo, 41, of Harker Heights, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Shondel Wester, 43, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Wendell R. Thomas, 51, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Jerel O. Johnson, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Eric D. Johnson, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Jermaine A. Banks, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of tampering with evidence.
Dylan J. Maycroft, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation.
Kalil N. Bruce, 37, of Temple, on a charge of continuous violence against the family.
Marlentray R. McDowell Jr., 22, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault.
Joseph A. Turner Jr., 23, of Killeen, on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault of a family or household member by choking.
