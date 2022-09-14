Area police reports indicated:
killeen
Failure to display license plates was reported at 11:54 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Grider Circle and South 38th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the area of North Fort Hood Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft was reported at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:01 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Robinette Road and West Elms Road.
A city warrant for Killeen Police Department was reported at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive and Terrace Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A city warrant for Killeen Police Department was reported at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Blake Street and 10th Street.
copperas cove
Unattended death was reported at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Atkinson Avenue.
An accident, duty on striking fixture/landscape was reported at 2:57 p.m.. Tuesday in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Agency assistance was reported at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 11:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
An accident was reported at 12:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 12:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Unattended death at 12:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Primrose Drive.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
An arrest for theft was reported at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Avenue D.
An accident was reported at 3:26 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Courtney Lane and North First Street.
Welfare check was reported at 3:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A runaway was reported at 10:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of North Third Street.
harker heights
An assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
A theft was reported at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A disturbance was reported at 5:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Avenue I.
An arrest for driving with invalid license was reported at 11:42 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:43 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An accident was reported at 11:49 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
A disturbance was reported at 2:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 2:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
A missing person was reported at 4:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West Second Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 7:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Creek Street.
Loud music was reported at 9:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Ridge Street.
Shots fired was reported at 10:28 p.m. Tuesday on Goldman Lane.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A noise disturbance was reported at 11:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Gamel Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.