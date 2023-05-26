Two Killeen women were indicted by a Bell County grand jury earlier this week after police said they injured elderly people during unrelated alleged assaults earlier this year.
Angela Yvonne Mayberry, 43, and Eunha Park, 47, each were indicted on a third-degree felony charge of injury to an elderly person.
Park was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of a bond of $20,000.
Mayberry was released after posting a bond of $30,000.
MAYBERRY
Killeen police on April 10, were dispatched to the 3300 block of Catalina Drive in response to a domestic disturbance report. Upon arrival, officers met with a 66-year-old man who said that he had been attacked by his girlfriend, Mayberry.
The man said that Mayberry “had repeatedly punched him in the face and continued to attack him even as he tried to retreat,” according to an arrest affidavit.
Mayberry allegedly threw the man to the ground and attempted to kick him, police said.
When he tried to call 911, he said that Mayberry knocked the phone out of his hand, according to the affidavit.
Police said that Mayberry, “who appeared to be intoxicated,” admitted to knocking the phone away but denied hitting the man.
Police said they observed scratch marks on the man’s body and swelling on his face.
PARK
On March 29, Killeen police were dispatched to an apartment complex in the city after a report of a disturbance. There, “officers met with two witnesses who stated that they observed Park push (an elderly family member) to the ground and then strike (the victim) with her hands multiple times,” according to an arrest affidavit. “Officers observed that (the victim) had a cut to her finger, which she indicated she received when she was assaulted. Officers spoke with (Park), who reported that she was arguing with (the family member) and the argument turned into a fight. The suspect admitted to officers that she struck (the victim) during the fight.”
Police said that the victim was 68 years old at the time of the alleged assault.
OTHER INDICTMENTS:
Aaron R. Robinson Capers, 27, of Nolanville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Demauri K. Brunson, 24, of Killeen, on two charges of assault of a public servant.
Devonta T. Lawrence, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Thomas S. Wray, 39, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Michael Cowan, 39, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Won Son Davenport, 55, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Brianna Gressett, 33, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Tevince L. Wigglesworth, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Haley R. Wade, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Michael J. Jackson II, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Michael Freeman, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
Jacob R. Morris, 32, of Temple, on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
Robert C. Jones IV, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a building.
Maziah Porter-Weatherspoon, 18, of Killeen, on a charge of deadly conduct.
Danyel I. Juarez, 21, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a peace officer.
Ashla J. Howell, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old.
Chardonnay A. Leonard, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Stephanie Perez, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Decedrick Thomas, 39, of Killeen, on a charge of injury to a child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.