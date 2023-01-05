Two women were indicted this week on felony narcotics charges after police said they passed a K-9 cop on patrol in Killeen, allegedly in a vehicle with an expired registration sticker.

Angela Patrice Ensign, 51, of Killeen was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams, which is a third-degree felony. The woman who allegedly was driving the vehicle, 39-year-old Sarah Victoria Pearson, of Killeen was indicted on a state jail felony charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.