Two women were indicted this week on felony narcotics charges after police said they passed a K-9 cop on patrol in Killeen, allegedly in a vehicle with an expired registration sticker.
Angela Patrice Ensign, 51, of Killeen was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams, which is a third-degree felony. The woman who allegedly was driving the vehicle, 39-year-old Sarah Victoria Pearson, of Killeen was indicted on a state jail felony charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Neither woman was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday.
On Aug. 12, 2021, at around 3 a.m., a Killeen Police Department officer “was on patrol in the area of W.S. Young Drive and Terrace Drive when he observed a vehicle pass him with an expired registration sticker, showing that the vehicle’s registration expired in 2020,” according to an arrest affidavit.
The officer initiated a traffic stop, at which point he encountered three women in the vehicle.
“(Pearson) reminded (the officer) that he had previously arrested her for possession of drug paraphernalia,” police said. “(The officer) had his K-9 partner, Edy, do a free air sniff around the vehicle. K-9 Edy is a Belgian Malinois and German Shepherd mix that has been trained to detect and alert to the odors of marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy and heroin. During the free air sniff, Edy alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle.”
The officer searched the vehicle and the occupants, at which point the officer allegedly found “five multi-colored pills in (Pearson’s) purse.”
Ensign, who was the front-seat passenger, was arrested on a more serious felony charge after the officer said he “found a plastic container that contained a white crystal substance that the officer recognized as methamphetamine” with her. Police said her identification card was inside the bag containing the narcotics, according to the affidavit.
After testing by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the pills that the officer allegedly found in Pearson’s purse were determined to be eutylone weighing 1 gram.
According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, eutylone is a chemical found in “psychoactive bath salts” and is a stimulant.
ALSO INDICTED ON WEDNESDAY, IN UNRELATED CHARGES, WERE:
Dion T. Coleman, 29, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
James M. Frazier, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 400 grams.
Amanda K. Byrd, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Alphonzo Redmond, 41, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
