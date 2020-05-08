Harker Heights police arrested a man earlier this week on an arson charge after they say he set fire to a woman’s mobile home on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the woman’s neighbor is staying busy trying to help the displaced family of four get back on their feet.
Tristian Lamar-Frank Ford, 32, of Tyler, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday in lieu of a bond of $100,000 on the first-degree felony charge of arson intending to damage a habitat.
Ford was booked into jail on Wednesday, following an investigation by the fire marshal’s office into the early Tuesday morning blaze in the 100 block of Indian Trail.
He is accused of setting fire to the woman’s home following an argument on Monday.
At around 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Heights police were dispatched to a structure fire, finding the mobile home to be “engulfed in flames,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said that Ford called 911 from a nearby fast-food restaurant “to turn himself in for burning down his trailer,” police said.
Ford allegedly told police that “it ‘wasn’t an accident’ that he had lit a pair of pants on fire and threw them on the couch of his mobile home,” according to the affidavit. “When Ford realized there was dark smoke in the residence he told (an) officer he ran away.”
No one was at home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
Helping a neighbor
One neighbor is raising money and taking donated items for the family that was displaced, a woman and her three children who are all under the age of 10.
“I’ve been running from one end of town to the next, picking things up and dropping things off,” said Angie Palowitz, who lives next door to the victim. She said she’s been driving around Temple, Belton and Gatesville, while other folks drop off items at her doorstep in Harker Heights.
“It feels like a small town, even as big as this area is,” Palowitz said. “It’s joyful to see everyone giving what they can give, especially when many people are hurting for money.”
A brand-new company in Killeen, Sammy’s Towing, has donated a trailer for the victim to live in, but it needs some work.
“We’re looking for people to donate their time, wood, nails, anything they can think of to get her going again,” Palowitz said. “The smallest thing could mean a million dollars to us.”
Palowitz said that her neighbor is emotional.
“She’s trying to understand why he would do this, what state of mind was he in?” she said. “She’s trying to pick up the pieces. I know she’s grateful that people are coming to help her.”
It also was a traumatic experience for Palowitz family.
Palowitz was home with her own four children and one of her neighbor’s kids when the fire started.
“(Her) daughter and my daughter are good friends. She had to watch her home go up in flames.”
Palowitz said that she got a text from a neighbor warning her to get out of the house because there was a fire next door.
Palowitz is thankful that she was able to get all five kids and the pets out of the house safely. Her own home sustained some minor damage.
“I’ve been telling everybody that God watched over my house,” she said. “We got really lucky. I don’t know how it didn’t set it on fire.”
Donations can be dropped off to Angie Palowitz’s home on 100 Indian Trail, Lot 198, in Harker Heights. The children in need are ages 9, 8 and 7.
As of Friday morning, the GoFundMe page has raised $305 of its $2,000 goal. Palowitz said that toys are still needed to provide the children with a sense of normalcy.
She also is planning a drive-by birthday party on May 25 for the victim’s 8-year-old daughter.
