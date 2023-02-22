Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Killeen
An arrest warrant was reported Tuesday at 12:52 a.m. at Bacon Ranch Road and South WS Young Drive.
Copperas Cove
Welfare concern was reported Tuesday at 7:07 a.m. in the 3000 block of Homer Circle.
Cruelty to non-livestock animal was reported Tuesday at 7:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of North 1st Street.
Criminal mischief was reported Tuesday at 2:05 p.m. in the 1600 block of Velma Avenue.
Theft was reported Tuesday at 2:50 p.m. in the 1800 block of East Business Highway 190.
Unattended death was reported Tuesday at 1:14 p.m. in the 800 block of Stockdale Road.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported Tuesday at 3:56 p.m. in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
An arrest warrant was reported Tuesday at 6:47 p.m. in the 2500 block of Post Oak Avenue.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported Tuesday at 6:57 p.m. in the 700 block of Kate Street.
Theft was reported Tuesday at 8:25 p.m. in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
Theft was reported Tuesday at 5:24 p.m. in the 800 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported Tuesday at 12:05 a.m. in the 500 block of South Race Street.
Suspicious person was reported Tuesday at 1:03 a.m. in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Suspicious activity was reported Tuesday at 1:46 a.m. in the 700 block of East 5th Street.
Assault was reported Tuesday at 7:34 a.m. in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
Possession of controlled substance was reported Tuesday at 7:40 a.m. in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Fraud was reported Tuesday at 8:35 a.m. in the 1100 block of West 1st Street.
A runaway was reported Tuesday at 10:01 a.m. in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Forgery was reported Tuesday at 10:28 a.m. in the 500 block of East 3rd Street.
Suspicious activity was reported Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of East 4th Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported Tuesday at 12:02 p.m. in the 100 block of North Summer Street.
Child endangerment was reported Tuesday at 12:18 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Avenue East.
Fraud was reported Tuesday at 12:42 p.m. in the 400 block of East 3rd Street.
A reckless driver was reported Tuesday at 4:06 p.m. in the 800 block of McLean Street.
Criminal trespass was reported Tuesday at 10:02 p.m. on Hillcrest Drive.
Theft was reported Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. on Hillcrest Drive.
Compiled by Paul Bryant
