Ellison High School

Ellison High School is pictured on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Killeen.

 Christian K. Lee | Herald

The Killeen Independent School District increased security at an area high school Tuesday following an investigation into a threat written in a school bathroom.

Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya confirmed a threat of violence at Ellison High School, 909 E. Elms Road in Killeen, was reported on Monday and determined to be unfounded. 

Ellison

Ellison High School principal David Dominguez
Ellison

A post shared on various social media networks, allegedly of a bathroom stall wall at Ellison High School, 909 E. Elms Road in Killeen, references a shooting threat Thursday, Oct. 27. School officials said the threat is "unfounded."

ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

