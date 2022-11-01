A post shared on various social media networks, allegedly of a bathroom stall wall at Ellison High School, 909 E. Elms Road in Killeen, references a shooting threat Thursday, Oct. 27. School officials said the threat is "unfounded."
The Killeen Independent School District increased security at an area high school Tuesday following an investigation into a threat written in a school bathroom.
Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya confirmed a threat of violence at Ellison High School, 909 E. Elms Road in Killeen, was reported on Monday and determined to be unfounded.
"Late yesterday a student reported a threat of violence written on a bathroom stall yesterday and it was quickly investigated and determined to be unfounded by KISD Police," Maya said. "Out of an abundance of caution there were additional police on the campus today including our K9 Geri."
Maya said parents, employees, and students were sent a message Tuesday morning from Ellison High School principal David Dominguez that reiterated the campus was safe to attend.
A similar unfounded threat scrawled on an Ellison bathroom led to the addition of metal detectors at the school on Oct. 27.
In other case, two KISD students were arrested on Oct. 17 for allegedly making terroristic threats made toward three area schools. The month prior, on Sept. 22, two high school students were arrested for making "threatening comments" towards an area middle school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.