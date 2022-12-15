Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:19 a.m. Wednesday in the area of South W.S. Young Drive and Terrace Avenue.
Possession of controlled substance, was reported at 1:59 a.m. Wednesday in the north 10th street area.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:33 a.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of Deek Drive
A forgery was reported at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Rancier Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:29 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Newton Drive and Willow Springs
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Fieldcrest Drive and Mustang Drive.
A theft was reported at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Burglary of habitation with the intent to commit other felony was reported at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 10000 block of W C Avenue.
Fail to stop and give information was reported at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 5600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An aggravated assault was reported at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Adams Avenue.
An assault was reported at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Mcarthur Drive.
Illegal discharge, deadly conduct of a firearm was reported at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Cherry Lane and Jefferis Avenue.
An assault, family violence was reported at 11:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Victoria Circle.
COPPERAS COVE
Graffiti was reported at 8:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
A welfare check was reported at 7:39 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of North Main Street.
A welfare check was reported at 8:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
A theft was reported at 11:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
A runaway was reported at 2:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon, duty on striking fixture/highway landscaping, resisting arrest/transport was reported at 3:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Summers Road.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Lindsey Drive.
An accident was reported at 7:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Avenue B.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 7:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North 17th Street.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, delivery of drug paraphernalia, an accident involving damage to a vehicle, driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North 17th Street.
Debit card abuse, burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Lindsey Drive.
An agency assist arrest for sexual abuse of a child, continuous victim was reported at 10:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Truman Avenue.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 10:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Risen Star Lane.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Veterans Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Sexual assault of a child was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Illegally discharging a firearm was reported at 2:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Lookout Ridge Boulevard.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for another agency was reported at 8:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of East Fourth Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 2:43 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Fraud was reported at 8:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
Disorderly Conduct was reported at 11:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
An assault by threat was reported at 11:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
