KILLEEN
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at midnight Friday in the 3200 block of Hereford Lane.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
KILLEEN
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at midnight Friday in the 3200 block of Hereford Lane.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Schorn Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Botanical Drive.
Duty on striking highway fixture or landscape was reported at 4:35 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 7:58 a.m. Friday in the 4200 block of Old Farm to Market Road 440.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Interference with emergency request for assistance was reported at 9:50 a.m. Friday in the 3900 block of Old Farm to Market Road 440.
An assault of a family member, aggravated assault was reported at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Holliday Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 1:51 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 2:20 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 3:02 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 8:10 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Trimmier Road.
Driving with illegal license was reported at 9 p.m. Friday in the area of East Stan Schlueter Loop and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 11:24 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
An assault of a family member was reported at 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
A city warrant for KPD was reported at 11:34 p.m. Friday in the area of Dimple Street and West J Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
LAMPASAS
A reckless driver was reported at 7:40 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:24 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of West North Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 9:37 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:59 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
A disturbance was reported at 11:55 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Big Divide Road.
Fraud was reported at 1:49 p.m. Friday on Snell Drive.
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:07 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Dent Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:33 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.