BELTON — Although two years apart, an unrelated murder-suicide incident and a infant death case collided during the second day of testimony in a jury trial as a defense team worked to cast doubt on the state’s version of events on the day a 2-month-old boy died in Killeen.
Killeen babysitter Shanique Shaniel-Shavon Parker, 31, has been held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a bond of $1 million since being booked on Jan. 23, 2020. On March 18, 2020, Parker was indicted on a first-degree felony charge of injury to a child with intentional severe bodily injury.
She is accused of causing the death of Quan Kendrick Devin Scott by throwing the child into a car seat, resulting in a fatal skull fracture, on Jan. 14, 2020, according to the arrest affidavit.
Scott, a boy, was born Nov. 13, 2019.
After being empaneled on Monday, a jury of eight women and four men began to hear testimony in the case on Tuesday.
Is someone else to blame?
Police said Parker was babysitting the infant when the fatal injury occurred.
However, the defense team emphasized on Wednesday that Parker was not the only person at the duplex apartment in the 3600 block of Littleleaf Drive.
Neosha Alize Antoine Johnson, 25, who was Parker’s roommate and the victim’s godmother, was supposed to be babysitting Scott and at one time was a suspect, according to testimony on Wednesday.
“I felt that Neosha was holding something back that she did not want to tell us,” said Detective Stephanie Perry with the Killeen Police Department, referring to several interviews detectives had with Johnson.
Neosha Johnson was subpoenaed to testify during the trial, but she was killed during a shooting in Killeen on March 11.
“Her kids’ daddy (Robert Earl Whitaker III, 29) shot her in the back of the head ... and then shot himself,” said Katisha Johnson, Neosha Johnson’s mother. Whitaker had just been released from prison after choking Neosha Johnson in 2019, according to court records and testimony on Wednesday.
“They weren’t supposed to be around each other,” Katisha Johnson said.
Katisha Johnson also testified that on the night prior to the alleged incident, her daughter had been out using cocaine, leaving Parker with the 6 children for most of the time.
Perry said that Neosha Johnson returned home around 10 a.m. on the day of the incident.
Neosha Johnson was the person who called 911 while Parker attempted to save the child, according to Nathaniel Opara, one of Parker’s defense attorneys.
A suicidal confession?
Neosha Johnson later ceased to be a suspect in the case. On Jan. 21, 2020, Katisha Johnson was awakened by screams coming from her kitchen.
There, she saw an emotional Parker holding a knife to her own throat, and Neosha Johnson close by.
“I heard (Parker) say, ‘I slammed the baby in the car seat ... I didn’t mean to do it,’” Katisha Johnson said, on Wednesday. “She’s screaming and hollering over and over that she didn’t mean to do it.”
Katisha Johnson said that she got Parker to go outside, where Katisha Johnson called 911.
One of the first officers to arrive at that scene on Jan. 21, 2020, testified next for the state.
KPD Detective Eric Simmons was a patrol officer at the time.
“When I arrived, Parker was on the sidewalk crying and screaming while the other two women were trying to calm her down,” Simmons said. “Parker said that she didn’t mean to kill the baby or do anything wrong. She was crying very hard, screaming and shaking. I heard her say that she’s a good person and didn’t want to go to jail.”
The trial will continue on Thursday.
