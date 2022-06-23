One of Killeen’s most unusual murder cases will be featured on an episode of the true-crime show “Fear Thy Neighbor” next week.
It was the elderly age of both the victim — who was 80 years old — and the perpetrator — who was 84 years old at the time of the shooting, that are among the factors that made the case unusual. Both men also were veterans of the U.S. Army and had long marriages and close families.
“The Next Door War” will have its initial broadcast on Monday, June 27, at 9 p.m. on the Investigation Discovery channel.
The Killeen Daily Herald’s courts reporter, correspondent Emily Hilley-Sierzchula, is among the people who were interviewed for the show.
In 2019, after a jury trial, Santiago Vasquez was sentenced by Judge Paul LePak to 14 years in prison for murdering his next-door neighbor, John Seth Jr., after a longstanding feud.
Vasquez, now 89 years old, is serving his time at the Estelle Unit in Huntsville, according to records from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He will be eligible for parole on March 11, 2026. He has a “projected release date” of March 11, 2033, when he is 100 years old.
It was May 30, 2017, when Killeen police responded to the 2800 block of Fishpond Lane in reference to a shots-fired call. There, police found lying in the road with gunshot wounds. He had been shot three times and died at the scene.
The two men were next-door neighbors with a 4-foot fence separating their front yards. Seth’s family said that Vasquez had harassed Seth numerous times and that police frequently were dispatched to the area during the 12 years the two men were neighbors.
A witness told investigators that on May 30, 2017, she saw Vasquez use his cane to assault Seth, who was out checking his mail. He knocked Seth down twice. When Seth tried to stand up, Vasquez shot him three times.
“Fear Thy Neighbor” has been a staple on Investigation Discovery since it first aired in 2014. With show titles such as “Home is Where the Hearse is” and “House of the Rising Gun,” each episode features a feud with a neighbor that led to murder.
