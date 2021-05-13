A fugitive was killed in a shooting in north Killeen Thursday morning as U.S. Marshals tried to serve an arrest warrant, U.S. Marshals and the Killeen Police Department confirmed.
“On May 13, 2021, at approximately 10:35 a.m., agents with the United States Marshals Office were serving a federal arrest warrant in the 1900 block of Alamo Avenue, when shots were fired. One person is deceased,” according to a Facebook post from the Killeen Police Department.
The incident occurred three blocks away from Peebles Elementary School.
“Investigators continue to process the scene and there is no immediate danger in the area,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said Thursday morning.
The 1900 block of Alamo Avenue was seen Thursday afternoon blocked off by multiple police officers and caution tape.
Police did not say what the warrant was for.
The U.S. Marshals Office said the Texas Rangers are in charge of the investigation and asked that all questions regarding the shooting be referred to the Texas Rangers.
Sgt. Bryan Washko, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, which includes the Texas Rangers, told the Herald there is no new information to provide the public Thursday evening.
Representatives with the U.S. Marshals Office confirmed the person shot was a fugitive. They confirmed one person was killed, but would not confirm who it was. The U.S. Marshals Office said no law enforcement personnel were killed in the incident.
Herald staff writer Kristen Meriwether contributed to this report.
