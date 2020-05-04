UPDATE 1:34 p.m.: Former Bell County Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown confirmed with the Herald the man who died this morning was her son. No other information was given.
UPDATE 11:07 a.m.: Killeen police identified the victim as 58-year-old Kevin Anton Davis.
Police found Davis with a gunshot wound and tried life-saving measures but he succumbed to his injuries, police said. He was pronounced deceased at 1:27 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at the scene. Cooke ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, Homicide Unit, are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
One person was dead this morning after an early-morning homicide was reported at a Killeen residence.
According to the daily blotter from the Killeen Police Department, a homicide was reported in the 1200 block of Goodhue Drive at 12:04 a.m. The area is east of Willow Springs Road, near Wheeler Avenue, just south of Interstate 14.
This incident marks the 13th criminal homicide in Killeen in 2020.
This story is developing and will be updated.
(1) comment
I watched a vid released by kpd that blamed the homicides on the virus 🤣🤣🤣🤣
