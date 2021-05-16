A nightclub shooting early Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital, according to police.
According to the Killeen Police Department, around 2:30 a.m. Sunday police officers were dispatched to the Hangover Club located at 104 W. Elms Road in reference to a shots fired disturbance.
Upon arrival, police said, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple in critical but stable condition, police said.
“Detectives are asking anyone who may information about this shooting, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said. “You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.”
The investigation is ongoing, Miramontez said, and at this time no other information will be released.
