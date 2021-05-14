A spokesman for the Texas Rangers released the name of the man killed in a north Killeen shooting Thursday.
Samuel Roberto Pleasant Sr., 40, of Killeen, was killed Thursday when U.S. Marshals attempted to arrest Pleasant on a federal felony warrant for a probation violation, Sgt. Bryan Washko spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, which oversees the Texas Rangers, told the Herald Friday.
The Texas Rangers are in charge of the ongoing investigation into Thursday’s fatal shooting.
The shooting occurred at 10:35 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Poage Avenue in north Killeen, according to the Killeen Police Department. Killeen police, which blocked off the road after the shooting, originally said in a release on Facebook that it occurred on nearby Alamo Avenue, but later changed it to Poage.
The deadly incident took place three blocks away from Peebles Elementary School.
Washko released no other information on how the shooting occurred.
Pleasant’s next of kin have been notified, Washko said.
A spokesman for the Marshal’s office, James Stossel, confirmed on Friday the warrant for Pleasant’s arrest was not a no-knock warrant — a controversial police tactic recently outlawed by the Killeen City Council. According the council, Killeen police can no longer take part in no-knock warrants.
Background
Pleasant’s federal case dates back to 2017, when he was indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to an indictment filed in U.S. District Court, Western District, in Waco.
Police said that on June 8, 2017, Killeen police stopped Pleasant’s vehicle for an unspecified traffic violation and a .22 caliber revolver was located under his seat when police were searching for narcotics.
He was not allowed to possess the weapon because of two separate felony convictions in Bell County district court for possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Pleasant was arrested on Nov. 6, 2017, according to court documents. The next day, he pleaded not guilty and Judge Jeffrey Manske ordered that Pleasant be held on no bond.
Pleasant later changed his mind and entered a plea of guilty during a hearing on Feb. 13, 2018.
At a sentencing hearing on July 20, 2018, Pleasant was found guilty and sentenced to 30 months in prison, to be followed by three years of probation, and to pay a fine of $100.
He was released from prison on Dec. 19, 2019.
On April 20, the U.S. filed a request to modify Pleasant’s probation conditions after an encounter with Harker Heights police on March 11.
“The HHPD officer had observed the defendant driving a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle that had been involved in a domestic violence incident the previous night in Killeen,” according to the court document. “A registration check on the vehicle determined the license plate belonged to a different vehicle and had been reported stolen out of Killeen. A check of the vehicle’s VIN determined the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Killeen as well.”
Pleasant was identified as the driver. He was released but then failed to report the incident to his probation officer, according to court documents.
On March 29, two probation officers drove to Pleasant’s address but determined that he no longer lived there. The officers called Pleasant, who said he was at a Killeen hotel.
“Upon opening the hotel room door, officers smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana,” according to the request to modify probation conditions. Police located a bag filled with seven “blunts,” or marijuana.
The U.S. requested that Pleasant be placed in a halfway house in Waco for a period of up to 180 days. It is unclear if Pleasant arrived at the halfway house as ordered, but on May 5 the court designated him an “absconder.” That document is sealed.
Thursday's deadly shooting marks the fifth homicide of the year in Killeen. Killeen police say three of this year's deaths are criminal homicides.
