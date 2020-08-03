Johnathon Frederick Smedley Jr., 27, is facing charges for both vehicle break in and possession of methamphetamine after he was arrested in Killeen.
On July 30, Killeen police officers were dispatched to a burglary of a motor vehicle in progress. Smedley, one of the suspects arrested, was also observed to have pulled out a clear plastic wrapper from the back of his pants while handcuffed, according the the arrest affidavit. The substance inside it field-tested positive for methamphetamine and will be submitted to the Texas Department of Public Safety laboratory for further testing.
Smedley’s bond was set at $20,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.