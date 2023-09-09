Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Vehicle theft was reported at midnight Friday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and Walnut Drive.
Theft of mail was reported at 1 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Drive.
Assault of family member was reported at 3 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Sundown Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Cantabrian Drive.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 1:50 p.m. Friday 700 block of Dimple Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 1:50 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Dimple Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 1:51 p.m. Friday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and Walnut Drive.
Theft was reported at 1:57 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:44 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Assault was reported at 4:15 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:25 p.m. Friday in the 500 East Elms Road.
Public intoxication was reported at 5:59 p.m. Friday in the 3900 block of East Stan.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 8:46 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 12:13 a.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of East Veterans Blouevard.
Possession of marajuana under 2 ounces was reported at 1:12 a.m. Saturday in the area of Roma Vista Parkway and South Fort Hood Street.
A city warrant was reported at 1:27 a.m. Saturday in the area of Gateway Drive and Lowes Blouevard.
A city warrant was reported at 2:20 a.m. Saturday in the area of Carrie Avenue and Terrace Drive.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 2:21 a.m. Saturday in the area East Memorial Boulevard and North 24th Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:43 a.m. Saturday in the area of Clear Creek Road and South Fort Hood Street.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not provide crime statistics on the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not provide crime statistics on the weekend.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 2:26 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Fourth Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 2:38 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of West 1st Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:55 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 1:43 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Harrassment was reported at 1:57 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:36 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:39 p.m. Friday in the 800 block Mclean Street.
Assault was reported at 10:28 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A disturbance was reported at 10:34 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
