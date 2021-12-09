Although the defendant in a hit-and-run murder trial tried to convince a jury that he was not the person behind the wheel, they did not buy his story and found him guilty of causing the death of a former Fort Hood soldier.
Jordan Mikal Smart, 28, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday.
The victim, Bryan Seth Story, 32, an Arkansas native, was one of two men struck during a hit-and-run in Killeen on May 24, 2020. After undergoing numerous medical procedures to alleviate a severe traumatic brain injury, he died in Arkansas on Dec. 12, 2020.
“After deliberating an hour and 10 minutes, a jury returned a verdict of guilty,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, on Wednesday evening. “The trial will continue tomorrow (Thursday) as the jury will be setting punishment.”
The jury of nine women and four men, including an alternate juror, was impaneled on Monday in the 426th Judicial District Court. Over the course of the three-day trial, they heard testimony from more than a dozen witnesses, including the defendant who testified on Wednesday.
Smart told the jury that it was his girlfriend who struck Story and another man with a white Dodge Nitro on the night of May 24, 2020, in Killeen.
The state’s prosecutor presented evidence such as witness testimony, interviews with police as well as jail-recorded phone calls and letters to attempt to show the jury that Smart at first told various stories about the incident such as that the vehicle had been stolen and returned damaged.
Later, in a letter that was shown in the courtroom, Smart wrote a woman that he was the driver but that the incident was in self-defense.
Story joined the Army in June of 2008 and served until Dec. 2012, according to the Fort Hood officials. He was a fire support specialist.
Story, who was born in Germany, left behind three children. During his time as a soldier, he earned the Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon, according to his obituary at the Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton, Arkansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.