A Killeen man is behind bars Monday after police charged him with prohibited sexual conduct on Thursday.
Juan Jose Hernandez, 46, was booked into the Bell County Jail on Thursday on a charge of prohibited sexual conduct, according to an arrest affidavit, after a relative came forward with an accusation of an ongoing decade-long sexual assault.
On March 30, Killeen police officers responded to the 4500 block of Indigo Drive to investigate a case of prohibited sexual conduct.
The victim told officers Juan Hernandez had “sexual intercourse with her that day,” according to the arrest affidavit.
“Juan Hernandez stated that he was going to give her a spanking,” the arrest affidavit states.
Instead, Hernandez allegedly had sex with the victim, police said.
Police recovered the victim’s clothes and other evidence from a trash can, according to the affidavit.
“(The victim) further stated that Juan Hernandez began sexually abusing her around the time she was 8 years old,” according to the affidavit. “She stated that the sexual abuse continued from the time she was 8 years old until March 30, 2021. She stated that Juan Hernandez sexually abused her approximately once a month, every month since she was 8 years old.”
Police also are investigating a separate account of sexual assault of a minor who also lives at the residence.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set Hernandez’s bond at $250,000 Thursday for the third-degree felony.
In other arraignment cases Monday:
Joseph Allen Shuker, 28, of Harker Heights, was booked into the Bell County Jail on Friday on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set his bond at $100,000.
Roger Thomas Crawford, 37, of Killeen, was booked into the Bell County Jail on Sunday on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony. Cooke set his bond at $50,000.
Angel Angry Halley, 50, of Killeen, was booked into the Bell County Jail on Sunday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram. Cooke set her bond at $20,000.
Brandon Christopher Taylor, 31, of Killeen, was booked into the Bell County Jail on Saturday on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony. Cooke set his bond at $50,000.
