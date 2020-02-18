The funeral service for John Mitchell-Monroe, 27, the victim of a Killeen homicide on Feb. 10, was at 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to his obituary posted on Aulds Funeral Home website. The funeral home is in Electra, which is in northeast Texas. Mitchell-Monroe graduated from Iowa Park High School, which is about 14 miles from Electra, according to the obituary.
Police said Mitchell-Monroe was killed by Anthony Taylor Masters-Gutierrez, 27, who stabbed him multiple times in an apartment in the 2300 block of Andover Drive on Feb. 10.
Mitchell-Monroe was a “very loving and happy young man who was always available to help anyone at anytime. He attended Southside Church of Christ, the Assembly of God and the First Baptist Church in Wichita Falls,” according to the obituary.
A Facebook fundraiser has been started for Mitchell-Monroe and has raised $4,970. For more on the fundraiser go to: https://www.facebook.com/donate/296305411326429/.
Following the stabbing, Masters-Gutierrez went to the east gate of Fort Hood and told police he had murdered his roommate, although Masters-Gutierrez did not reside at the Andover Drive location, police said.
Masters-Gutierrez, charged with murder, is currently in the Bell County jail with a $1 million bond.
