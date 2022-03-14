A candlelight vigil will be held Monday evening in honor of two children killed in south Killeen Saturday.
Cousins Makayla Martin, 11, and Alyssa Whitfield, 6, died Saturday following a shooting at a home in the 400 block of West Vega Lane, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser started on behalf of the two families.
“The sudden, senseless killing of two beautiful young souls, Makayla R. Martin (11 yrs old) and Alyssa Whitfield (6 yrs old) who were cousins, have left the family of two sisters, Danielle and Brittney Whitfield devastated,” GoFundMe creator Eingrett Davis wrote. “They were shot and killed by Makayla’s step-father. Makayla’s mother, Danielle was also shot, but survived. Her son Joshua was also targeted and thankfully escaped.”
Brittney Whitfield is the mother of Alyssa, according to GoFundMe page.
As of Monday morning, the fundraiser, which was created to help pay for the girls’ funerals, has raised more than $7,400.
In a GoFundMe post Sunday, Davis described the two victims as “bright and playful little girls.”
“A home of domestic violence is no home for anyone,” Davis wrote in her post. “The lives of this family will forever be changed.”
Those interested in donating to the fundraiser may do so here: https://bit.ly/3JgR3gb.
The Facebook group “Neighbors of Trimmier Estates” is organizing a vigil on behalf of the two grieving families. According to the group’s Facebook event, attendees will meet at the corner of West Vega Lane and Carina Drive at 7:45 p.m. tonight. Those attending are encouraged to bring pinwheels and candles to light, according to the event.
In a news release Saturday, Killeen police said a shooting occurred following a “domestic disturbance” between Makayla’s mother, Danielle, and her spouse.
According to police, the spouse was arrested Saturday and is currently held at the Killeen City Jail. The name of the spouse has yet to be released by police as of Monday morning.
