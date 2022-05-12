A Bell County grand jury this week indicted a Waco man after a woman told police that he raped her in 2011, when she was 15 years old. The same man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl in 2019 who was under the age of 14.
Chris Angelo Morales, 36, was indicted on Wednesday on one charge of sexual assault of a child, which is a second-degree felony, and another three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, which is a first-degree felony charge.
The sexual assault charge dates back to Jan. 1, 2011, and the aggravated sexual assault charge allegedly occurred in Killeen on June 29, 2019.
Morales was not being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday. He was released from jail after posting commercial bonds of $100,000, on the sexual assault charge and $200,000, on the aggravated sexual assault charge, according to court records.
During a bond hearing in February, Judge Paul LePak ordered Morales not have any unsupervised contact with children under the age of 17.
Detectives with KPD’s Special Victims Unit began investigating Morales on March 5, 2021, after a girl who was under the age of 14 told a teacher at a school in Jackson County, Georgia, that Morales had sexually assaulted her when she went to visit a family member in Killeen on June 29, 2019, according to the arrest affidavit.
In addition to a forensic interview during which the child detailed the alleged sexual assault, police also interviewed Morales and several other family members.
“I was able to corroborate the child’s outcry as to the time frame that the sexual abuse occurred and the opportunity that Morales had to commit aggravated sexual abuse of (the victim),” according to the affidavit.
As part of that same investigation, police spoke with a woman who said that Morales had raped her on Jan. 1, 2011, when she was 15 years old.
The woman told police that she had met Morales at a party in Harker Heights. She said “that she was highly intoxicated from alcohol and that she passed out,” according to the affidavit. The woman said that when she woke up, she was in bed naked with Morales.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Nicholas J. Januszka, 18, of Killeen, on three counts of delivery of a controlled substance 20 abuse units or more but less than 80 abuse units and one charge of delivery of a controlled substance 80 abuse units or more but less than 4,000 abuse units.
Jonathan G. Honey, 39, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Latasha M. Noble, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
