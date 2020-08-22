Waco police have identified a suspect linked to three separate shootings that took place in the early hours of Aug. 17.
“Through multiple investigative leads Waco Police Department detectives were able to identify a suspect in the three separate shootings. That suspect being, 17-year-old, Damarion Trammell Degrate,” said Sgt. Peter Mottley on the department’s Facebook page.
With help from local US Marshals Task Force, Degrate was taken into custody at approximately noon Friday on a charge of attempted murder in connection with the first shooting. Degrate is considered a suspect in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jonathan Breeding, and the third shooting victim, police said.
Early on, detectives established a link with all three shooting victims who used an online dating app primarily used by gay men and the investigation is ongoing.
Police caution citizens when using dating applications, in particularly those that cater to the LGBTQ+ community and strongly recommend arranging online dating meetings in public venues.
“We identified early in the investigation a link between the three shootings and the danger this suspect presented to our community,” said interim chief of police, Frank Gentsch on the department’s Facebook page. “The arrest today was the result of our special crimes detectives’ tireless efforts, along with our support staff, including our crime scene unit and computer forensic unit. I also want to thank the FBI and the United States Marshal Service for their assistance in these cases.”
Degrate’s bond is set at $200,000.
