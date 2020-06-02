Waco police have found a body of a child they believe to be Frankie Gonzalez, a 2-year-old boy who was last seen at Cameron Park in Waco Monday afternoon.
Gonzalez’s disappearance prompted the issuance of an Amber Alert Monday night.
Waco police found a body in a metal trash bin near Park Lake Baptist Church in Waco, according to a report by the Waco Tribune-Herald.
Officer Garen Bynum, spokesman for the Waco Police, said officers had not yet confirmed the age of the boy found, but he said they believed him to be Gonzalez, the Waco Tribune-Herald reported.
"On Monday afternoon, the boy's mother told police she took her son into the bathroom near the splash pad at Pecan Bottoms and he went missing after she looked away for a moment, Bynum said," the Waco Tribune-Herald reported.
To read the full report by the Waco Tribune-Herald, go to https://www.wacotrib.com/news/crime/police-find-body-of-young-child-following-amber-alert/article_48b297bf-2dd7-569b-a00b-5e9ff70e09c4.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.