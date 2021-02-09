A Killeen man was arrested on a separate charge after allegedly attempting to steal from a Walmart in Killeen.
Terrence Townsend, 32, was booked into the Bell County Jail Tuesday on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, after Killeen Police Department officers found a loaded gun on his person while conducting a search for stolen items.
On Oct. 11, according to an arrest affidavit, police were called to the Walmart Supercenter located at 1400 Lowes Boulevard in Killeen in reference to a theft in progress. Upon arrival, officers observed the surveillance camera with the loss prevention officer where they witnessed Townsend placing store items inside a backpack as he made his way to the checkout counter, the affidavit states.
After being stopped by a loss prevention officer and detained by a Killeen police officer, Townsend admitted that he did have store items on his person that he did not pay for, according to the affidavit.
During a search of his backpack, police said they found a loaded Raven Arms .25-caliber gun in his backpack.
The officers unloaded the gun and conducted a background check which found Townsend to have a previous felony conviction.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Townsend and set his bond at $75,000 Tuesday.
In a separate incident, Marcus Cunningham, 31, was booked into the Bell County Jail Tuesday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned and set Cunningham’s bond at $20,000 Tuesday.
