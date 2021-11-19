One of the state’s top 10 most wanted fugitives was arrested earlier this month in Killeen, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday.
Charles Lee Tillman Jr., of Missouri City near Houston, was arrested Nov. 9 at a house in Killeen by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including Texas DPS Special Agents, according to DPS.
Tillman was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of 40-year-old David Wayne Harrison Jr. on May 30 at the River Valley Apartment complex in La Grange.
“Tillman, 34, is affiliated with the Crips gang,” DPS said in a news release. “He’s been wanted since June 2021, when a warrant for his arrest was issued in connection to the May 30 homicide of a man in La Grange,” which is about 60 miles southeast of Austin.
According to DPS, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for Tillman over a parole violation.
“In 2011, Tillman was convicted of assault-family violence and sentenced to three years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison,” the release said. “In 2015, he was convicted of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and sentenced to 14 years in a TDCJ prison. He was released on parole in December 2019.”
Tillman was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List on Sept. 15, 2021, and was this month’s featured fugitive, state police said.
DPS said a “Crime Stoppers” reward will be paid in Tillman’s arrest.
“Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders,” DPS said.
Texas Department of Public Safety most recently offered a reward of $8,500 for Tillman’s arrest, according to the DPS website.
So far this year, DPS and other agencies have arrested 28 “Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders,” including 11 gang members and 14 sex offenders, according to DPS. In addition, $62,500 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests, DPS said.
To be eligible for cash rewards, DPS said tipsters must provide the information to authorities using one of the following methods:
- Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
- Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.
- Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).
All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name, according to DPS.
