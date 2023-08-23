A Killeen man wanted for the sexual assault of a 15-year-girl was found and arrested in Nevada, according to a news release from Killeen police on Wednesday.
According to the release, on June 20, 2022, the family of the victim reported to the Killeen Police Department that a 15-year-old female juvenile was sexually assaulted by a known acquaintance, 31-year-old Jacob Murphy.
“The investigation revealed that the suspect had engaged in inappropriate communication with the juvenile through messages,” the release said. “Despite the gravity of the situation, the suspect denied all allegations during interviews conducted as part of the investigation with detectives of the Special Victims Unit.”
Killeen police said that upon learning of the allegations, the victim’s family confronted the suspect, which prompted him to flee from the area. Subsequently, a comprehensive investigation was completed.
On Aug. 15, the Bell County District Attorney’s Office issued a complaint charging Murphy for Sexual Assault of a Child and Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson issued a warrant for his arrest.
On Tuesday, with the assistance of the Regional Sex Offender Unit (RSONU) Detectives and the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Task Force members, it was determined that Murphy was residing in the Sparks, Nevada, area.
He was quickly located and arrested by RSONU and USMS Task Force members without incident. Murphy is currently awaiting extradition to the Bell County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing and at this time no other information will be released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.