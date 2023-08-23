CRIME graphic

A Killeen man wanted for the sexual assault of a 15-year-girl was found and arrested in Nevada, according to a news release from Killeen police on Wednesday.

According to the release, on June 20, 2022, the family of the victim reported to the Killeen Police Department that a 15-year-old female juvenile was sexually assaulted by a known acquaintance, 31-year-old Jacob Murphy.

